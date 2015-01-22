Are You at Risk for Psoriatic Arthritis?

7 of 10 Getty Images

You have an injury

It's possible, but not proven, that a joint injury may trigger psoriatic arthritis in some people who are at risk, says Dr. Hadler.



"There is a series of anecdotes of people with psoriasis who traumatize a joint, and lo and behold it gets inflamed and looks like psoriatic arthritis," he says. "A classic case was a carpenter who hit a finger with a hammer."



To be safe, take extra care to protect your joints. "It's thought that there's an inflammatory reaction that occurs after the trauma that seems to set off the arthritis," Dr. Fiocco says.