5 Ways to Unwind in 60 Seconds

Need to get some relief, now? Whether you're at work or home, these five easy tips will leave you feeling relaxed and peaceful in a minute or less.
Stare up at the ceiling and count down from 60
Gazing upward stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which lowers blood pressure and slows the pace of the breath. Slow, deliberate counting will also help rid your mind of distractions.
Write down your worries in a notebook, then set it aside for tomorrow
Putting your problems down on paper—and knowing that they're there for you to work through later—may help take your mind off of them while you're trying to rest.
Breathe in through your nose and out through your mouth 10 times
Deep breathing slows the heart rate and calms the body. Focusing on your stomach rising and falling, and your breath flowing in and out, will help you concentrate on your body, instead of outside distractions.
Imagine floating on a cloud, and what you would see passing by
Guided imagery is a powerful meditation tool that can give you a temporary escape from everyday worries and stresses. Invite all your senses to participate: Imagine what you see, hear, and smell in this peaceful place.
Slowly tense and relax your muscles, from your head down to your toes
The body responds to stress by involuntarily tensing your muscles, which can cause pain and discomfort. Progressive muscle relaxation reduces muscle tension and general mental anxiety.