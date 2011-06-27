6 Surprising Libido Boosters

2 of 7 Corbis

Scare yourself

Consider taking a surfing lesson together instead of a romantic walk on the beach. After being in an adrenaline-pumping situation (say, watching a suspenseful flick or going zip-lining), men and women find the opposite sex more alluring, suggests a study in the Archives of Sexual Behavior.



“When you’re doing something exciting, your heart is racing and your nervous system is activated, much like they would be if you were sexually aroused,” explains Cindy Meston, PhD, the study’s lead researcher and co-author of Why Women Have Sex. Just don’t use up all your energy riding the waves!