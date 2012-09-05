Build a Disease-Fighting Burger

8 of 8 Peter Tak

Squirt on some ketchup

Sure, a tomato slice will add some lycopene—a potent cancer-fighting antioxidant—to your burger. But for the best benefits against the big C, add ketchup, too, Jeffery says. The condiment is processed by heat, so it’s easier for your body to absorb the lycopene it contains.



Use a tablespoon of the darkest-red low-salt, low-sugar ketchup you can find—and go organic: An Agricultural Research Service study found that organic ketchup has 50% more lycopene than conventional brands.