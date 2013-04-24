4 of 5 Corbis

PMS fix

You may want to eat more basil during that time of the month: The herb is a super source of iron—a little more than 2 cups of chopped fresh basil leaves or 1 tablespoon dried provides 10% of your daily value, making it on par with spinach.



Eating it during your period can replenish some of the iron lost when you menstruate, says Dawn Jackson Blatner, RD, author of The Flexitarian Diet. Sprinkle some sliced basil over chopped pineapple (which helps combat bloat).