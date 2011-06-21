5 Fresh Main-Course Salads

June 21, 2011
Toss around these salad ideas

Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
Perfect: If you crave grilled goodness

Ingredients: honey,fresh ginger, Sriracha (hot chile sauce, such as Huy Fong), canola oil or olive oil, skinless, boneless chicken breast, Cooking spray, kosher salt, shucked corn, peaches, watercress

Calories: 325

Try this recipe: Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
Tomatoes With Sausage and Green Goddess Dressing

Great: When you’ve been to the farmers’ market

Ingredients: Dressing: cup reduced-fat mayonnaise, low-fat sour cream, white wine or tarragon vinegar, canned anchovy fillets, fresh tarragon leaves, chopped chives, fresh flat-leaf parsley,ground black pepper Salad: dried quinoa, low-fat chicken sausages, mixed salad greens, tomatoes, small red onion

Calories: 409

Try this recipe: Tomatoes with Sausage and Green Goddess Dressing
Curry-Coconut Steak and Noodle Salad

Excellent: When you’re sick of takeout

Ingredients: rice-flour noodles (ban pho), green curry paste (such as Thai Kitchen), light coconut milk, fresh cilantro, divided Zest, lime, kosher salt, ground black pepper, beef sirloin fillet, scallions, carrots, seedless cucumber, chopped peanuts, fresh mint

Calories: 405

Try this recipe: Curry-Coconut Steak and Noodle Salad
Tasted Farro With Roasted Vegetables and Fennel

Ideal: For a veggie-loving crowd

Ingredients: dried farro, roasted bell peppers, sherry or red wine vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, ground black pepper, Cooking spray, zucchini, fennel bulb, butter beans, sliced Parmesan

Calories: 480

Try this recipe: Tasted Farro with Roasted Vegetables and Fennel
Chopped Taco Salad With Shrimp

Great: If you long to healthy-up taco night

Ingredients: Cooking spray, lemons, limes, fresh oregano, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, ground black pepper, romaine lettuce, large shrimp, corn tortillas, tomato, avocado, Cotija cheese

Calories: 362

Try this recipe: Chopped Taco Salad with Shrimp

