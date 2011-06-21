5 Fresh Main-Course Salads
5 Fresh Main-Course Salads
Stephana Bottom
June 21, 2011
Jonny Valiant
Toss around these salad ideas
Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
Perfect: If you crave grilled goodness
Ingredients:
honey,fresh ginger, Sriracha (hot chile sauce, such as Huy Fong), canola oil or olive oil, skinless, boneless chicken breast, Cooking spray, kosher salt, shucked corn, peaches, watercress
Calories:
325
Try this recipe:
Honey-Chile-Ginger Grilled Chicken and Peach Salad
Jonny Valiant
Tomatoes With Sausage and Green Goddess Dressing
Great: When you’ve been to the farmers’ market
Ingredients:
Dressing:
cup reduced-fat mayonnaise, low-fat sour cream, white wine or tarragon vinegar, canned anchovy fillets, fresh tarragon leaves, chopped chives, fresh flat-leaf parsley,ground black pepper
Salad:
dried quinoa, low-fat chicken sausages, mixed salad greens, tomatoes, small red onion
Calories:
409
Try this recipe
:
Tomatoes with Sausage and Green Goddess Dressing
Jonny Valiant
Curry-Coconut Steak and Noodle Salad
Excellent: When you’re sick of takeout
Ingredients:
rice-flour noodles (ban pho), green curry paste (such as Thai Kitchen), light coconut milk, fresh cilantro, divided Zest, lime, kosher salt, ground black pepper, beef sirloin fillet, scallions, carrots, seedless cucumber, chopped peanuts, fresh mint
Calories:
405
Try this recipe
:
Curry-Coconut Steak and Noodle Salad
Jonny Valiant
Tasted Farro With Roasted Vegetables and Fennel
Ideal: For a veggie-loving crowd
Ingredients:
dried farro, roasted bell peppers, sherry or red wine vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, ground black pepper, Cooking spray, zucchini, fennel bulb, butter beans, sliced Parmesan
Calories:
480
Try this recipe:
Tasted Farro with Roasted Vegetables and Fennel
Jonny Valiant
Chopped Taco Salad With Shrimp
Great: If you long to healthy-up taco night
Ingredients:
Cooking spray, lemons, limes, fresh oregano, extra-virgin olive oil, kosher salt, ground black pepper, romaine lettuce, large shrimp, corn tortillas, tomato, avocado, Cotija cheese
Calories:
362
Try this recipe
:
Chopped Taco Salad with Shrimp
