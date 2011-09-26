Alcohol Myths Busted

5 of 6 Terry Doyle

Myth: I’ve had one drink in an hour, so I’m safe to drive

While it’s true that it takes one hour for men’s bodies to metabolize one drink, Dr. Urschel suggests that women wait at least an hour and a half, due to our unique physiology.



Even then, he says, "you can’t trust your judgment once you’re buzzed," and you’ll probably feel buzzed sooner than you think. The longer you wait to drive, the more sober you’ll feel and the lower your BAC will be.