Relax Your Morning Routine

Zen your a.m.

Do you bolt out of bed and bounce frantically from task to task (Blow out hair! Pack gym bag! Check BlackBerry!)? "The way you start your morning informs the way you spend the rest of your day," says Christine Louise Hohlbaum, author of The Power of Slow.



In other words, when you begin the day at breakneck speed, you’re more likely to feel frazzled and zapped come 3 p.m. Here’s how to make the a.m. less hectic.