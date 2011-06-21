Downshift Your Next Trip

1 of 4 Cheyenne Ellis

Plan well

A vacation should be exhilarating, not exhausting! But when we jam-pack our itineraries, we return totally tapped out and unable to remember half of what we saw—everything between the Eiffel Tower and the Côte d’Azur ends up being a big lovely blur.



"You’ll get so much more out of a trip if you take it slow and experience the culture," explains Robert Reid, U.S. travel editor for Lonely Planet. Make your next vacay less manic and more memorable with these speed-proofing tips.