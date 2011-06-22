What Can You Make With Coleslaw Mix?
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
What Can You Make With Coleslaw Mix?
Health.com
June 22, 2011
1 of 4
Jonny Valiant
A summer special
Three famous foodies put a fresh spin on this summer staple.
Advertisement
2 of 4
Jonny Valiant
Coleslaw Raita With Mint
Aarti Sequeira is the winner of
The Next Food Network Star
and host of Food Network’s
Aarti Party
.
Ingredients:
coleslaw mix, plain low-fat yogurt, cloves, minced garlic, mint leaves, honey, sea salt, pepper, walnut pieces, dried cranberries
Calories:
156
Try this recipe:
Coleslaw Raita With Mint
3 of 4
Jonny Valiant
Sassy Wonton Tacos
Lisa Lillien is a number-one
New York Times
best-selling author and the creator of the Hungry Girl brand.
Ingredients:
coleslaw mix, nonstick cooking spray, wonton wrappers, skinless chicken breast, barbecue sauce, low-fat sesame ginger dressing, fresh cilantro.
Calories:
191
Try this recipe:
Sassy Wonton Tacos
Advertisement
4 of 4
Jonny Valiant
Fennel-Orange Slaw
Michael Psilakis is a James Beard Award nominee and the executive chef/owner of Kefi and Fishtag restaurants in New York City and MP Taverna in Roslyn, New York.
Ingredients:
coleslaw mix, marinated green olives,fennel bulb, red onion, orange, parsley, extra-virgin olive oi, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper
Calories:
164
Try this recipe:
Fennel-Orange Slaw
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up