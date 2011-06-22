What Can You Make With Coleslaw Mix?

June 22, 2011
A summer special

Three famous foodies put a fresh spin on this summer staple.
Coleslaw Raita With Mint

Aarti Sequeira is the winner of The Next Food Network Star and host of Food Network’s Aarti Party.

Ingredients: coleslaw mix, plain low-fat yogurt, cloves, minced garlic, mint leaves, honey, sea salt, pepper, walnut pieces, dried cranberries

Calories: 156

Try this recipe: Coleslaw Raita With Mint
Sassy Wonton Tacos

Lisa Lillien is a number-one New York Times best-selling author and the creator of the Hungry Girl brand.

Ingredients: coleslaw mix, nonstick cooking spray, wonton wrappers, skinless chicken breast, barbecue sauce, low-fat sesame ginger dressing, fresh cilantro.

Calories: 191

Try this recipe: Sassy Wonton Tacos
Fennel-Orange Slaw

Michael Psilakis is a James Beard Award nominee and the executive chef/owner of Kefi and Fishtag restaurants in New York City and MP Taverna in Roslyn, New York.

Ingredients: coleslaw mix, marinated green olives,fennel bulb, red onion, orange, parsley, extra-virgin olive oi, fresh lemon juice, salt, pepper

Calories: 164

Try this recipe: Fennel-Orange Slaw

