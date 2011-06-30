8 Ways to Look Beautiful Bare

Sculpt sexy arms with a little self-tanner trickery: Starting at the shoulders, apply a lotion-formula self-tanner, working down the length of the arms in long, sweeping motions. Go a little heavier on the outside of the arms—the inner part should be lighter because the sun wouldn’t naturally hit there, says Ali Bunch, training specialist for Evolv Sunless. Be sure not to overapply to your hands; too much self-tanner there will leave you splotchy.Try:($14; victoriassecret.com)