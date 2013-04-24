When it comes to age-proofing your skin, melon is a superstar. “Melons are some of the best natural sources of antioxidants,” says Dawn Gallagher, author of Nature’s Beauty Secrets.
“They contain lycopene and vitamins A and C, all of which help your body fight the free radicals that cause cell damage and, ultimately, the signs of aging.” Take advantage now that they’re in season, and treat your body to melons’ sweet perks.
Face-saving serum
Got spots? Serious Skin Care SuperMel C Beauty Cocktail ($37; hsn.com) delivers skin-lightening melon extract to help erase brown spots. Dots be damned!
Upgrade your a.m. shower with Fruit Frappe Foaming Shower Gel ($12; uppercanadasoap.com). Bursting with antioxidant-rich watermelon extract, this gel lathers into a sweet-smelling foam that rejuvenates your skin—and mood.
