1 of 7 Todd Huffman

Fruit with benefits!

When it comes to age-proofing your skin, melon is a superstar. “Melons are some of the best natural sources of antioxidants,” says Dawn Gallagher, author of Nature’s Beauty Secrets.



“They contain lycopene and vitamins A and C, all of which help your body fight the free radicals that cause cell damage and, ultimately, the signs of aging.” Take advantage now that they’re in season, and treat your body to melons’ sweet perks.