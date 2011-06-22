Ideal vs. Great Deal: Get Gorgeous to Go

1 of 6 Todd Huffman

On the run?

Our Beauty Director shows you how to touch up and stay beautiful even when you're on the move.



Ideal: Travel Brushes



M.A.C Brush Kit All Over Touch Up ($50; Nordstrom Anniversary Sale)



"M.A.C has shrunk my favorite makeup brushes into a travel-size set. Even better, these five minis come in a cute denim bag that’s big enough for all your makeup."