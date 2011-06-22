Ideal vs. Great Deal: Get Gorgeous to Go

June 22, 2011
On the run?

Our Beauty Director shows you how to touch up and stay beautiful even when you're on the move.

Ideal: Travel Brushes

M.A.C Brush Kit All Over Touch Up ($50; Nordstrom Anniversary Sale)

"M.A.C has shrunk my favorite makeup brushes into a travel-size set. Even better, these five minis come in a cute denim bag that’s big enough for all your makeup."
Great Deal: Travel Brushes

Great Japonesque Touch Up Tube ($19; amazon.com)

"Hard to believe five makeup brushes fit into this tiny six-inch tube. Itâ€™s just the thing for quick trips when youâ€™re traveling super-light."
Ideal: Skin-Care Kits

Ole Henriksen African Red Tea Starter Kit ($68; 3floz.com)

"This line’s face mist kept my skin hydrated on a long flight last summer. So I was psyched that the travel kit includes the mist plus a cleanser, moisturizer, scrub, mask, and eye cream."
Great Deal: Skin-Care Kits

Borba Age Defying Starter Kit ($25; walgreens.com)

"I keep this five-piece anti-aging skin-care kit (with a cleanser, SPF 30 moisturizer, wrinkle serum, and night and eye creams) packed in my overnight weekend bag."
Ideal: Makeup Palettes

Sephora Collection Colorista Custom Makeup Palette ($36; sephora.com)

"Can’t carry all 66 eye, cheek, and lip shades with you? No worries: Just pop out the baby palette and insert your favorite colors when you need to travel light. Brilliant!"
Great Deal: Makeup Palettes

e.l.f. Summer Ready Lip & Eye Palette ($5; eyeslipsface.com)

"I’m not sure what I like most—the price ($5!) or the fact that you get 48 shadows and lip shades in a case that’s slim enough to slip into the smallest of bags."

