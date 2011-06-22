Ideal vs. Great Deal: Get Gorgeous to Go
Ideal vs. Great Deal: Get Gorgeous to Go
Health.com
June 22, 2011
1 of 6
Todd Huffman
On the run?
Our Beauty Director shows you how to touch up and stay beautiful even when you're on the move.
Ideal: Travel Brushes
M.A.C Brush Kit All Over Touch Up
($50; Nordstrom Anniversary Sale)
"M.A.C has shrunk my favorite makeup brushes into a travel-size set. Even better, these five minis come in a cute denim bag that’s big enough for all your makeup."
2 of 6
Todd Huffman
Great Deal: Travel Brushes
Great Japonesque Touch Up Tube
($19; amazon.com)
"Hard to believe
five makeup brushes
fit into this tiny six-inch tube. Itâ€™s just the thing for quick trips when youâ€™re traveling super-light."
3 of 6
Todd Huffman
Ideal: Skin-Care Kits
Ole Henriksen African Red Tea Starter Kit
($68; 3floz.com)
"This line’s face mist kept my skin hydrated on a long flight last summer. So I was psyched that the
travel kit
includes the mist plus a cleanser, moisturizer, scrub, mask, and eye cream."
4 of 6
Todd Huffman
Great Deal: Skin-Care Kits
Borba Age Defying Starter Kit
($25; walgreens.com)
"I keep this
five-piece anti-aging skin-care kit
(with a cleanser, SPF 30 moisturizer, wrinkle serum, and night and eye creams) packed in my overnight weekend bag."
5 of 6
Todd Huffman
Ideal: Makeup Palettes
Sephora Collection Colorista Custom Makeup Palette
($36; sephora.com)
"Can’t carry all 66 eye, cheek, and lip shades with you? No worries: Just pop out the
baby palette
and insert your favorite colors when you need to travel light. Brilliant!"
6 of 6
Todd Huffman
Great Deal: Makeup Palettes
e.l.f. Summer Ready Lip & Eye Palette
($5;
eyeslipsface.com
)
"I’m not sure what I like most—the price ($5!) or the fact that you get 48 shadows and lip shades in a case that’s slim enough to slip into the smallest of bags."
