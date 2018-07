The Popeyes restaurant chain, which was founded near New Orleans in 1972 and prides itself on its fried chicken, biscuits, and red beans and rice, recently launched a new branding campaign to play up its Louisiana heritage—and its besting of KFC in a nationwide taste test.They may disagree on whose chicken is best, but Louisiana residents certainly share Kentuckians' love of fast food. They spend nearly as much money on fast food (54% of their restaurant budget), and, just like the Bluegrass State, their rates of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes rank among the top five in the country.