I hate my bangs. What can I do?

—Kim Eliza, News York City



Bobbi: It's one of those things that's happened to all of us. Aside from wearing a hate or headband, I've found that it helps to style bangs all piece-y (using a tiny dab of styling cream). Once they get longer than your brows, you can pin them to one side with a bobby pin. Another idea to get them off your face: Hold the bangs together up in the air and twist back over your head, then cross two pins over them to secure. Be patient—it could take at least four to six weeks for bangs to (noticeably) grow out.