5 Questions to Ask Your Doctor About Sleep Apnea

What are all of my treatment options

...and their likelihood of success?



Why you should ask this question:



Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy is the recommended first treatment for moderate to severe sleep apnea, but there are sometimes other options too. Surgery may allow certain people freedom from wearing a CPAP mask to bed every night, but it's not always a permanent cure.



Make sure your doctor gives you an accurate assessment without promoting his or her own treatment plan with more promise than it deserves.