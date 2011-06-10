Sleep apnea can be a frightening concept, and many sufferers are afraid to—or don’t realize they should—seek help. Even after a diagnosis, you may be frustrated and confused: Suddenly you have questions about treatment, equipment, and related health concerns.
To help you find the answers you need, we’ve combed the Web for the most helpful online resources. Here you'll find useful shopping tips, in-depth explanations, and connections to the sleep apnea community.
University of Maryland Medical Center
For: Anyone who suspects they have sleep apnea
This sleep apnea questionnaire is short (just five questions), but it weighs the high-risk factors for sleep apnea and gives you solid information to take to your doctor.
Sleep Education
For: Anyone who's curious about what sleep apnea's really like
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine's comprehensive patient site, SleepEducation.com gives a first-hand perspective by following one patient (and his wife) as he goes from denial, to seeing a doctor, to getting treatment.
Apnea Support Forum
For: All sleep apnea sufferers
You don't have to pay or register to get access to this open bulletin board from the American Sleep Apnea Association. Visitors can ask questions, read other users' success stories, and learn about new trends.
CPAP Talk
For: Sleep apnea sufferers who use, or may need to use, CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) equipment
It's a community where users can talk about their experience and learn about others who are on CPAP and similar machines.
Nick is a real person with real sleep apnea. This short clip of him sleeping—filmed by his concerned wife—is a great barometer for those who wonder if they too have sleep apnea. (Don't worry, he eventually gets help!)
CPAP.com
For: CPAP newbies
This site features several videos that show exactly how to use different treatment options.