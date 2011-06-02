11 Famous People With Rheumatoid Arthritis

10 of 12 Corbis

Sandy Koufax

The baseball great stopped pitching because of injury to his elbow, and is widely said to have RA. However, Dr. Hadler says the X-rays of Koufax he has seen don’t support this diagnosis, instead indicating degenerative arthritis.



"Very few human beings can do with their elbow what he did," Dr. Hadler says. Muddying the waters, he adds, is the fact that Koufax had back pain later in his life due to a condition called rheumatoid spondylitis.



"He clearly had a rheumatoid inflammatory disease," he says. "I’m not sure that we ought to just announce he has RA."