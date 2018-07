6 of 11 Corbis

Honolulu

Population: 907,574



Honolulu is well-known as a popular vacation destination. But it can be a vacation for the lungs too, as it has some of the nation’s lowest levels of both ozone and particulates.



Due to Honolulu’s isolation in the Pacific Ocean, Dr. Kaufman suggests that it generally remains safe from the long-range transport of pollution. Particles that result from burning coal, for example, can travel great distances, but few are likely to reach Honolulu, some 2,000 miles off the mainland.



Large amounts of rain, adds Dr. Samet, also help.