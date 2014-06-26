10 Pantry Staples for Quick-and-Easy Healthy Meals

6 of 11 Corbis

Peanut butter

Oh, how I love peanut butter! People who are watching their weight often shy away from peanut butter because it's a high-calorie food, but it's loaded with protein, healthy fats, and lots of vitamins.



What I like most about peanut butter is that it fills me up and wards off my hunger for hours. I love adding it to oatmeal, smoothies, and bananas for a quick (and filling!) snack.