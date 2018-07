5 of 16 Corbis

You smoke

About 40% of adults with ADHD smoke, versus only 26% of the general population.



"Nicotine is very effective for a lot of ADHD symptoms and it's not uncommon for me to see someone for the first time after they quit smoking," says Dr. Wetzel. That's because they often start to have more problems with focus and concentration, he explains.



Adults with ADHD are also more likely to use alcohol and other drugs, and at earlier ages, than people without ADHD.