Blast Fat With Plyometrics

Make your body a jiggle-free zone with these fun, fat-blasting moves.

Su Reid-St. John
September 04, 2014
Does your workout make you jump for joy?

Well, get ready to get lean by catching some air! Called plyometrics, this hot breed of cardio is an addictive way to incinerate fat fast. "Plyometrics burns the maximum amount of calories in the shortest amount of time while toning the body from head to toe," reveals trainer Roya Siroospour, creator of Explosive 30, a new Crunch/Miami plyometrics class.

We tapped Siroospour to create this energizing plyometrics circuit just for Health: It blasts an extremely impressive 350 calories in less than 30 minutes.
Here's how it works

Do the workout four times a week, and you’ll trim up to 2 inches off your belly and 3 inches off your hips in three to four weeks. Do each move for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds, then go to the next. Once you finish the cycle, rest for two minutes, then repeat twice more.

Best of all, you don’t need any equipment—just something you can jump on, like a low bench or step.
Squat Jumps

Stand in front of a step or bench with feet hip-width apart. Bend your knees and push your hips back to come into a squat—don’t let knees go past toes.

Push into the balls of your feet, and jump up onto the step, landing with both feet together in squat position. Step back down to starting position; repeat.
Sumo Jumps

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and hands clasped. Bend your knees and push your hips back to lower into a squat, keeping knees behind toes.

Explode up off the ground, jumping as high as you can while raising your arms overhead. Land back in squat position; repeat.
Straddle Jumps

Stand with feet on either side of a low step or bench. Push hips back while bending knees to squat down, then explode off the ground, landing in a squat with both feet on the step and knees slightly bent.

Step back down to starting position; repeat.
Lunge Jumps

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Step your left foot forward and lower into a lunge, keeping your left knee over your left ankle. Explode up off the ground, switching the position of your feet in midair then landing back in lunge position with your right foot forward. Repeat, alternating sides.
Hop Overs

Crouch on one side of a low bench; place your hands on either side of the bench. Hop both feet over the top to the other side, landing in a crouch. Repeat, alternating sides.
Hopscotches

Squat with your feet on either side of a low bench or broad step, keeping knees behind toes. Push into the balls of your feet and jump onto the step, landing on your left foot with left knee slightly bent.

Jump back down to starting position, then jump back up, landing on your right foot. Repeat, alternating sides.
Skaters

Stand with feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Hinge forward at the waist as you raise your left foot. Push off your right foot and explode toward the left, landing on your left foot with knees slightly bent; touch right toes to the ground behind your left foot.

Push off your left foot and explode back toward the right, landing on your right foot with left toes touching behind it. Repeat, alternating sides.
Plank Jacks

Lie facedown on the ground with your legs straight, feet together, and forearms on the ground or a low bench with hands clasped; your shoulders should be directly above your elbows.

Tighten your abs, then tuck your toes and raise up on them to come into plank position. Jump your feet out wide, then jump them back together. Repeat.
5 More Plyometric Exercises

These explosive exercises will help burn tons of calories, and also improve agility, strength, speed, and balance. Try these plyometric moves from DailyBurn trainer Anja Garcia—they'll get your heart rate up and work your entire core.

