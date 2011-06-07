Dips to Pick (and Skip!)

Tiffany Melanis
June 07, 2011
Nibbling gone wrong

Who hasn’t taken a healthy celery spear from the crudités plate and then plunged it into a vat of saturated fat (aka the accompanying dip)?

Condiments and dips are huge summer fat traps, for sure, but you can sauce things up without doing damage, says Keri Gans, RD, author of The Small Change Diet. Try her suggested swaps.
Skip: Sour cream–based veggie dip

Pick: Spinach hummus

Save: 53 calories per 2 tablespoons
Skip: Mexican layer dip

Pick: Salsa

Save: 50 calories per 2 tablespoons
Skip: Mayo

Pick: Horseradish mustard

Save: 150 calories per 2 tablespoons
Skip: Heavy salad dressing

(think Thousand Island)

Pick: A homemade version: 2 1/2 teaspoons plain, low-fat Greek yogurt, 1 1/2 teaspoons water, 1 teaspoon ketchup, 1 teaspoon fat-free mayo, and a sprinkling of capers

Save: 132 calories per 2 tablespoons

