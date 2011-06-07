Dips to Pick (and Skip!)
Tiffany Melanis
June 07, 2011
Nibbling gone wrong
Who hasn’t taken a healthy celery spear from the crudités plate and then plunged it into a vat of saturated fat (aka the accompanying dip)?
Condiments and dips are huge summer fat traps, for sure, but you can sauce things up without doing damage, says Keri Gans, RD, author of
The Small Change Diet
. Try her suggested swaps.
Skip: Sour cream–based veggie dip
Pick:
Spinach hummus
Save:
53 calories per 2 tablespoons
Skip: Mexican layer dip
Pick:
Salsa
Save:
50 calories per 2 tablespoons
Skip: Mayo
Pick:
Horseradish mustard
Save:
150 calories per 2 tablespoons
Skip: Heavy salad dressing
(think Thousand Island)
Pick:
A homemade version:
2 1/2 teaspoons plain, low-fat Greek yogurt
,
1 1/2 teaspoons water
,
1 teaspoon ketchup
,
1 teaspoon fat-free mayo
, and a
sprinkling of capers
Save:
132 calories per 2 tablespoons
