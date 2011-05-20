What's Hot About Chili Powder?

3 of 6 Getty Images

Foot reviver

Been on your dogs all day? Chili powder can help ease the ache. "Capsaicin [the stuff that gives chili powder its kick] increases blood flow to your feet, helping to soothe and warm them," says James McIlrath, spa director at The Spa at Encantado in Santa Fe, New Mexico.



Try this DIY version of the spa’s foot scrub: In a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon honey, 1/8 teaspoon chili powder, 2 teaspoons Epsom salts, and 1 tablespoon unscented jojoba oil to make a creamy paste. Apply a dollop to each foot, and rub for 1 minute; wrap in warm, wet towels, leave on until cool, then wash clean. Note: Skip this treatment if you have sensitive skin; if you feel burning rather than tingling, rinse ASAP.