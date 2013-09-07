5 Fabulous Fresh Fruit Recipes

September 07, 2013
More than just picnic food

If you're having trouble meeting your recommended daily intake, or simply tired of the regular ol' apple in the morning, these juicy new recipes will solve your problem fast.

Spiced Honeyed Apricots

Serve over plain Greek yogurt or vanilla frozen yogurt. Any leftover syrup is delicious stirred into iced tea.

Ingredients: water, sugar, honey, orange zest, cinnamon stick, star anise pods, apricots, lemon juice

Calories: 119

Try this recipe: Spiced Honeyed Apricots
Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken with Blackberries

Sweet berries dress up basic grilled chicken

Ingredients: unsweetened pomegranate juice, molasses, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, red pepper, skinless, boneless chicken breast, blackberries

Calories: 322

Try this recipe: Pomegranate-Glazed Chicken with Blackberries
Vanilla-Roasted Peach Pie

Ingredients: Crust: graham cracker crumbs, egg white, sugar, unsalted butter, canola oil. Filling: unflavored gelatin, unsweetened almond milk, fat-free Greek yogurt, light brown sugar, salt, vanilla bean. Topping: peaches, lemon juice, water, sugar, unsalted butter

Calories: 185

Try this recipe: Vanilla-Roasted Peach Pie
Strawberry-Lemon Spread

Ingredients: strawberries, sugar, water, lemon zest, lemon juice

Calories: 66

Try this recipe: Strawberry-Lemon Spread
Red and Black Fruit Salad

Pistachios and a hint of mint add another dimension to fruit salad.

Ingredients: red plums, raspberries, blueberries, sugar, orange juice, cinnamon, unsalted shelled pistachios, mint leaves

Calories: 90

Try this recipe: Red and Black Fruit Salad
One more fruity idea

Melon + chocolate

Just dip watermelon slices in melted dark chocolate and flip to let excess chocolate drip off.

Tip: For a just ripe melon, ook for one that’s firm and heavy for its size.

