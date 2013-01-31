What Can You Make With a Baguette?
Home
Food
What Can You Make With a Baguette?
Health.com
January 31, 2013
1 of 4
John Kernick
Delicious and doughy
Three star chefs give us new takes on this bakery-aisle classic.
Advertisement
2 of 4
John Kernick
Andalusian-Style Gazpacho
Scott Uehlein is the chef at Canyon Ranch and author of
Canyon Ranch Nourish: Indulgently Healthy Cuisine
.
Ingredients:
baguette, olive oil, garlic clove, water, red wine vinegar, sea salt, black pepper, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, yellow bell pepper, red onion, lemon juice, parsley
Calories:
102
Try this recipe:
Andalusian-Style Gazpacho
3 of 4
John Kernick
Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
Bill Telepan is the chef and owner of Telepan in New York City and author of
Inspired by Ingredients
.
Ingredients:
baguette, extra-virgin olive oil, mushroom mix, balsamic vinegar, fresh oregano, kosher salt, black pepper, pecorino cheese, baby arugula
Calories:
133
Try this recipe:
Wild Mushroom Bruschetta
Advertisement
4 of 4
John Kernick
Pressed Sandwich with Roasted Eggplant
Alex Guarnaschelli is the host of Food Network’s
Alex’s Day Off
and executive chef of New York City’s The Darby restaurant.
Ingredients:
eggplant, olive oil, salt, pepper, balsamic vinegar, baguette, mozzarella, basil leaves
Calories:
481
Try this recipe:
Pressed Sandwich with Roasted Eggplant
