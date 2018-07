Designed in fashion-conscious, bike-loving Denmark, this cleverly disguised helmet is made to look like a (slightly oversized) hat. Adhesive foam circles allow you to adjust the fit, and a variety of covers means you can slip on a new look every day. (Who knew you’d ever be able to accessorize with a brain bucket?) Though it may not rule out helmet hair, the ventilation keeps your head cool, and the covers keep it dry in the rain.Love it? Get it: Yakkay Helmet by Tokyo New Jazz ($175)