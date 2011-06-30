Big Anti-Aging Benefits of Berries

1 of 8 Lisa Shin

Berry beautiful

This superfood has big anti-aging benefits. That’s why we’re sweet on these berry-infused hair and skin products!



The beauty world is buzzing over the powerful anti-aging perks of berries. "Opt for berries in rich colors, such as red, purple, and black," says certified nutritionist Kimberly Snyder, author of The Beauty Detox Solution. "These types tend to contain the highest levels of antioxidants, which prevent free radicals from aging our skin." Now dig in!