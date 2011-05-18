Ideal vs. Great Deal: Plumping Products
Home
Beauty
Ideal vs. Great Deal: Plumping Products
Health.com
May 18, 2011
1 of 6
Todd Huffman
Need a lift?
Our Beauty Director shows you how to plump up your lips, hair, and skin.
Ideal: Wrinkle filler
Clarins Instant Smooth Line Correcting Concentrate
($32; department stores)
"Soon after I paint this tinted (yes, it’s a concealer, too)
filler
on my forehead lines, I feel the tightening effect. An easy-to-use wrinkle remover without a needle—I’m sold."
2 of 6
Todd Huffman
Great deal: Wrinkle filler
Neutrogena Anti-Wrinkle Deep Wrinkle Filler
($19; drugstores)
"For wrinkle-free skin in the morning, I apply this
retinol-based filler
to the lines around my eyes before bed. It’s truly eye-opening!"
3 of 6
Todd Huffman
Ideal: Lip plumper
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
($30; dior.com)
"This
moisturizing gloss
doesn’t turn me into Angelina Jolie, but it does give me a hint of a sexy pink pout. And the minty scent acts like a breath freshener."
4 of 6
Todd Huffman
Great deal: Lip plumpers
NYC New York Color Lippin’ Large Lip Plumper in Strawberry Mousse
($3; drugstores)
"There’s no burning or stinging with this
natural lip enhancer
. Cinnamon, ginger, and peppermint oils boost your lips, while vitamins A and E keep them smooth."
5 of 6
Todd Huffman
Ideal: Hair boosters
Davines Defining Texturizer
($21; davines.com)
"This
spray
creates extra volume when I go a day between washings and my hair needs a boost. I simply spritz my roots (or comb through for extra body) and style."
6 of 6
Todd Huffman
Great deal: Hair boosters
John Frieda Luxurious Volume Lavish Lift Root Booster
($7; mass retailers)
"Some
root boosters
leave my hair feeling stiff and tacky, but not this lightweight, alcohol-free styler. It gives great lift, and I can still run my fingers through my hair!"
