Age-Proof Your Skin Like a Star

4 of 8 Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cleanse before you snooze

Remember the glam-girl golden rule: "You can’t go to sleep with your makeup on and have good skin—it’s just impossible!" says Olga Lorencin-Northrup, founder and lead aesthetician of Kinara Spa in Los Angeles. "Skin renews itself overnight, so if you want to change the way your skin functions, the most important ingredients should be applied before bed."



No matter how exhausted you are, take five minutes at the end of the day, put a little spa music on your iPod, and go through your nighttime cleansing and skin-care ritual, suggests Palm Beach, Florida, facialist Tammy Fender, who has treated Julianne Moore and Alicia Silverstone.