Better, Faster, Easier: How to Live the Dream

Stop the piles

Got so much going on you can’t keep track? Organizing pro Julie Morgenstern, author of Organizing From the Inside Out, shares key strategies to streamlining a busy-beyond-belief life.



“One thing that stresses out my clients more than anything is piles of stuff that don’t have a home,” says Morgenstern. If you’re drowning in stacks of magazines, newspapers, and school notes, get baskets from Ikea and put them where your piles are for storage. It’ll be easy to stay organized, and the mess is out of sight—and mind. For every new thing that goes in, take out something old.