Consider childbirth options

Vaginal delivery is a common cause of incontinence, but many factors affect your risk. (There have been efforts to find out if cesarean births are less likely to be a problem, says Atnip, but the evidence is inconclusive).



“We do know that the use of forceps can be traumatic to the whole perineal area,” she adds. “And women who have had more children are also at an increased risk for incontinence—at least until menopause, when the risk among women evens out.”



Research also indicates that vacuum extraction and episiotomy (a small incision between the vagina and anus) should be avoided to protect the pelvic floor muscles.