Measure progress by how clothing fits

When I first started losing weight, I was a slave to the scale as a way to gauge my progress. Over time, I've learned that the scale is not always the best measure of weight loss.



Today, I use how my clothing fits as a way to monitor my weight. For instance, if my jeans feel snug, I know it's time to step it up at the gym or cut back on sweets.



Regular exercise helps me build muscle, so my weight might not change on the scale, but my jeans will definitely fit differently when I've splurged a little too much!