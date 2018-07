10 Tips for Living Better With Psoriatic Arthritis

If you have chronic pain, family and friends may not get what you’re going through.They may expect you to "get better" or be able to do things in the way you did before you got sick. To help family and friends understand, involve them in your treatment, such as accompanying you to doctor’s appointments.Even if your family provides unwavering support, it’s not a bad idea to connect with other patients in local support groups or online forums through sites like the National Psoriasis Foundation , the Arthritis Foundation Living with Psoriatic Arthritis , and Daily Strength for arthritis or psoriasis