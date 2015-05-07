What Pregnancy Does to Your Health

Expecting a baby can make you more prone to some diseases—but it can protect you from others.
More common: Diabetes Gestational diabetes affects about 5% of pregnancies.
Advertisement
2 of 7Corbis
More common: Urinary tract infections
You’re at greater risk of developing them from weeks 6 through 24.
3 of 7Corbis
More common: Yeast infections
These are more common during pregnancy, especially the second trimester, than at any other time in your life
Advertisement
4 of 7Corbis
More common: Gallstones
Higher estrogen levels during those nine months appear to increase cholesterol levels in the digestive fluid known as bile, which can lead to gallstones.
Advertisement
5 of 7Getty Images
More common: Deep-vein thrombosis
The risk of developing a blood clot in a vein deep in the body is higher during pregnancy and for six weeks after delivery, because of the changes in blood and blood vessels that happen when you’re pregnant.
Advertisement
6 of 7Corbis
Less common: Ulcers
Surprisingly to anyone who’s had terrible heartburn while pregnant, your stomach produces less acid during gestation, making ulcers less common
Advertisement
7 of 7Getty Images
Less common: Pelvic inflammatory disease
The risk of this infection of the reproductive organs decreases once the mucous plug has sealed the cervix, about halfway through the first trimester.
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.