It's true that regular ground beef is high in unhealthy saturated fats, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a burger every once in a while. The key: swapping your regular ground beef for low-fat ground beef. This version of your old standby will ensure that you get your comfort food fix for less fat and calories.

Take a browse through these healthy ground beef recipes and pick your favorites. Then make sure you look for at least 97% lean ground beef on your next grocery run. Once you incorporate this lighter alternative into your diet, your guilty pleasures won’t be so guilty anymore. Who doesn’t want to get the same flavor and satisfying feeling without the added calories? You'll ditch a lot of fat without sacrificing the meaty flavor you love, which makes these 11 recipes kitchen keepers.

These meals are great for you and your family, and can be easily modified into crowd-pleasers for your next gathering. From southwestern chili to smothered burgers and cheddar sliders, these recipes run the gamut of comfort food heaven. Make sure you enjoy them with some leafy greens on the side and hydrate with water to encourage good digestion.