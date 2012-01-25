How to Get Better Care at the ER

Stacey Colino
January 25, 2012
1 of 3 Corbis

Keep a cheat sheet in your wallet

Make a list of the medications and supplements you take, your immunization history, and your allergies. If you’re unconscious, paper is easier for the ER staff to find than a smartphone app, says Darria Gillespie, MD, a resident physician in the department of emergency medicine at Yale University.
Advertisement
2 of 3 Getty Images

Know when to call in reinforcements

If you think something is seriously wrong and no one is paying attention to you, Dr. Gillespie says, "Call your own doctor and explain the situation. If she also thinks it’s serious, she can call in and speak directly with the nurses or ER doctors to get you attention more quickly."
3 of 3 Corbis

Give good facts

Be ready to describe when your symptoms started, where they’re located, what they feel like, what makes them feel better or worse, and whether you’ve had them before. "Probably 70% of making a diagnosis is in getting an accurate history—its importance cannot be overstated," Dr. Carius says.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up