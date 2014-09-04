Mix-and-Match Workout: Results in Half the Time

Get toned in half the time with these high-intensity moves from Will Amason of Equinox in Dallas, based on his hot new SHOCK interval-training class. To shape up from head to toe, choose a card marked upper body, lower body, and core.
Do each exercise for 30 seconds, then rest for 15 seconds; once you’ve done all three moves, repeat the series two more times.
Upper body: Lunge with fly and curl
Stand with feet hip-width apart, a 5- to 8-pound dumbbell in each hand, arms by your sides, palms facing in, and elbows slightly bent. Step your right foot forward, and lower into a lunge with front knee above ankle. Hinge forward at the waist, and raise arms out to the sides until they’re parallel with shoulders.
Lower arms, and return to standing upright with dumbbells down by sides and palms facing forward. Curl weights up toward shoulders, then return to starting position. Repeat on opposite side.
Upper body: Caterpillar plank
*More challenging
Standing with feet shoulder-width apart, bend forward at the waist and place your hands on the floor; crawl forward to plank position with shoulders directly over wrists. Bend elbows to lower your body toward the floor, then push back up.
Next, bend your left knee, bring it up and in toward your chest, then rotate your waist as you raise your bent left leg out until it’s parallel to the floor. Return to plank and repeat on the opposite side. Return to standing.
Lower body: Skater lunge
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a 4- to 6-pound medicine ball (or dumbbell) in both hands in front of you. Step your right leg diagonally back behind your left, and lower into a lunge, bringing the medicine ball down to the outside of your left knee; tap the ball on the floor.
Return to standing and reach the ball overhead. Repeat on opposite side.
Lower body: Jump shot and squat
*More challenging
Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, holding a 4- to 6-pound medicine ball (or dumbbell) in both hands in front of you. Push your hips back as you squat low (keep knees behind toes) to tap the ball on the floor in front of you, then spring up, fully extending your legs as you jump into the air and bring the ball overhead as if ready to shoot a basket (but don’t let go of the ball). Land softly with a slight bend in your knees.
Core: Scissor and thread
Sit tall on the floor with legs extended in front of you, holding a 4- to 6-pound medicine ball (or dumbbell) in both hands. Tighten abs and hinge back slightly at the waist. Keeping your left heel on the floor, raise your
right leg as you transfer the medicine ball to your right hand and circle it over, then under your right thigh.
As the ball comes under, transfer it to your left hand, lower your right leg and raise your left, and continue the figure eight–style ball movement on the left.
Core: Circle arm squat
*More challenging
Stand with feet wide and angled outward and arms down in front of you, holding an end of a 10-pound dumbbell in each hand. Squat down, keeping knees behind toes.
Begin to circle the weight to the right and up; as the weight passes overhead and toward the left, straighten your right knee and lift your bent left knee to meet your left elbow. Unwind your arms in the opposite direction as you return to squat position; repeat on the other side.
