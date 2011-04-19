8 Movie Munchies Under 80 Calories
8 Movie Munchies Under 80 Calories
Health.com
April 19, 2011
1 of 8
Con Poulos
Found: Guilt-free movie munchies
62 Calories
1 cup
movie popcorn
2 of 8
Con Poulos
Chewwy swimmers
64 Calories
3
Swedish Fish
3 of 8
Con Poulos
Candy-coated goodness
77 Calories
16
M&M’s
4 of 8
Con Poulos
A cult classic
0 Calories
12-ounce
Diet Coke
5 of 8
Con Poulos
Salty and sweet
68 Calories
4
Flipz Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
6 of 8
Con Poulos
Chilly treats
68 Calories
31
Sno-Caps
7 of 8
Con Poulos
Tempting and tasty
76 Calories
18
Good & Plentys
8 of 8
Con Poulos
Licorice ropes
67 Calories
2
Twizzlers
twists
