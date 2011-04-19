8 Movie Munchies Under 80 Calories

April 19, 2011
1 of 8 Con Poulos

Found: Guilt-free movie munchies

62 Calories

1 cup movie popcorn
2 of 8 Con Poulos

Chewwy swimmers

64 Calories

3 Swedish Fish
3 of 8 Con Poulos

Candy-coated goodness

77 Calories

16 M&M’s
4 of 8 Con Poulos

A cult classic

0 Calories

12-ounce Diet Coke
5 of 8 Con Poulos

Salty and sweet

68 Calories

4 Flipz Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
6 of 8 Con Poulos

Chilly treats

68 Calories

31 Sno-Caps
7 of 8 Con Poulos

Tempting and tasty

76 Calories

18 Good & Plentys
8 of 8 Con Poulos

Licorice ropes

67 Calories

2 Twizzlers twists

