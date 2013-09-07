4 Recipes for Coffee Lovers

September 07, 2013
New ways to enjoy your java

Mocha Coffee Cake With Espresso Glaze

This rich, moist cake tastes even better the next day.

Ingredients: Cake: Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, unsweetened cocoa powder, unsalted butter, sugar, eggs, fat-free sour cream, strong brewed coffee
Sugared coffee beans: superfine sugar, honey, whole coffee beans
Glaze: powdered sugar, espresso powder, coffee-flavored liqueur (optional)

Calories: 359

Try this recipe: Mocha Coffee Cake With Espresso Glaze
Rich Coffee-Caramel Sauce

Ice cream sundaes will never taste the same once you've tried this topping.

Ingredients: Sauce: granulated sugar, water, agave nectar, unsalted butter, pure vanilla extract, sea salt, lemon juice, espresso powder
To serve: waffle cones, vanilla low-fat frozen yogurt, sliced almonds

Calories: 253

Try this recipe: Rich Coffee-Caramel Sauce
Cappuccino Trifle

For a smooth, rich espresso cream, let the cream cheese come to room temperature before mixing.

Ingredients: Cake: non-self-rising cake flour, kosher salt, egg whites, cream of tartar, granulated sugar, lemon zest, crushed coffee beans
Trifle: strawberries, sugar, espresso powder, boiling water, one-third-less fat cream cheese, powdered sugar, pure vanilla extract, fat-free sour cream, pasteurized egg whites, unsweetened cocoa powder

Calories: 342

Try this recipe: Cappuccino Trifle
Ultra Iced Coffee

Using a French press will create a strong coffee that keeps its bold flavor even when frozen.

Ingredients: espresso or Italian-roast ground coffee, boiling water, raw sugar, cinnamon, mint, ginger, sweetened condensed milk, fat-free milk

Calories: 82

Try this recipe: Ultra Iced Coffee

