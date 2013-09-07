4 Recipes for Coffee Lovers
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Food
4 Recipes for Coffee Lovers
Health.com
September 07, 2013
1 of 4
Con Poulos
New ways to enjoy your java
Mocha Coffee Cake With Espresso Glaze
This rich, moist cake tastes even better the next day.
Ingredients:
Cake:
Baking spray with flour, all-purpose flour, baking powder, kosher salt, unsweetened cocoa powder, unsalted butter, sugar, eggs, fat-free sour cream, strong brewed coffee
Sugared coffee beans:
superfine sugar, honey, whole coffee beans
Glaze:
powdered sugar, espresso powder, coffee-flavored liqueur (optional)
Calories:
359
Try this recipe:
Mocha Coffee Cake With Espresso Glaze
Advertisement
2 of 4
Con Poulos
Rich Coffee-Caramel Sauce
Ice cream sundaes will never taste the same once you've tried this topping.
Ingredients:
Sauce:
granulated sugar, water, agave nectar, unsalted butter, pure vanilla extract, sea salt, lemon juice, espresso powder
To serve:
waffle cones, vanilla low-fat frozen yogurt, sliced almonds
Calories:
253
Try this recipe:
Rich Coffee-Caramel Sauce
3 of 4
Con Poulos
Cappuccino Trifle
For a smooth, rich espresso cream, let the cream cheese come to room temperature before mixing.
Ingredients:
Cake:
non-self-rising cake flour, kosher salt, egg whites, cream of tartar, granulated sugar, lemon zest, crushed coffee beans
Trifle:
strawberries, sugar, espresso powder, boiling water, one-third-less fat cream cheese, powdered sugar, pure vanilla extract, fat-free sour cream, pasteurized egg whites, unsweetened cocoa powder
Calories:
342
Try this recipe:
Cappuccino Trifle
Advertisement
4 of 4
Con Poulos
Ultra Iced Coffee
Using a French press will create a strong coffee that keeps its bold flavor even when frozen.
Ingredients:
espresso or Italian-roast ground coffee, boiling water, raw sugar, cinnamon, mint, ginger, sweetened condensed milk, fat-free milk
Calories:
82
Try this recipe:
Ultra Iced Coffee
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up