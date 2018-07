If you're trying to stop smoking, there are many low-cost or free ways to get help. If you're a New York resident, you can call the New York State Smokers' Quitline at 800-784-8669 to get a free 2-week starter kit of nicotine patches or gum, plus coaching and support.There are many other resources and quitlines, such as 1-800-QUIT-NOW if you don't live in New York.Quitting will not only save you money but also lower your risks for heart disease and cancer.