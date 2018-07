Even if you changed nothing else about your diet, eating half a grapefruit before each meal may help you lose up to a pound a week!



A compound in the tangy fruit can lower insulin, a fat-storage hormone, and that can lead to weight loss. It's also a good source of protein, and because it's at least 90% water, it can fill you up so you eat less.



