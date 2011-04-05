10 Myths and Facts About COPD

Everyone has heard of heart disease and cancer, and it’s well-known they’re the top causes of death in the U.S. But what about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD?



All too often, people have never heard of this lung disease, or they think it is rare or not serious. Nothing could be further from the truth.



Still, the more you learn about COPD, the greater your chances of preventing it. In past generations, education and prevention efforts led to a drop in heart attacks—thank you, oatmeal for breakfast! In the same way, experts hope that as more people learn about COPD, fewer will actually get it.