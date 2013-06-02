How to Stock a Slimming Kitchen

2 of 3 Getty Images

Befriend the freezer

There’s no quicker fresh meal than stir-fry, Marissa Lippert, RD, says—as long as you stock lean protein (like chicken breast strips, shrimp, tofu, and lean flank steak) in the freezer. Just let it defrost in the fridge while you’re at work, then toss in some fresh or frozen veggies when you get home.



And when you can find a little extra time on the weekend, make a huge batch of ground turkey meatballs or veggie chili and freeze in individually portioned containers.