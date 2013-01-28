Boost Your Mood With These Foods

Enjoying decadent stuff isn’t the only way to snack away the blues. Many healthy eats do the trick, too!

More
Tiffany Melanis
January 28, 2013
1 of 4 Getty Images

Naturally happy

Enjoying decadent stuff isn’t the only way to snack away the blues. Many healthy eats do the trick, too, says John La Puma, MD, author of Chef MD’s Big Book of Culinary Medicine.
Advertisement
2 of 4 Corbis

Perc up

We’ve always counted on caffeine as a quick pick-me-up, and now we know why: A recent study at the University of Georgia Department of Kinesiology suggests that breakfast paired with 200 milligrams of caffeine (the average amount in a mug of coffee) improves mood.

Aim for no more than 24 ounces a day; otherwise, that caffeine buzz becomes a bust.
3 of 4 Corbis

Don’t worry, "B" happy

A diet that’s low in B vitamins can cause mood swings and anxiety. An easy way to make sure you’re getting your recommended daily allowance is to eat a bowl of fortified whole-grain cereal, such as Kashi U, with 1% milk and a sliced banana every morning.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Corbis

Pick the right protein

Foods that are rich in protein are naturally high in tyrosine, an amino acid that helps boost dopamine, the brain’s feel-good chemical. Go for two servings of fish per week and an egg or some lentils every day to help keep a good mood from going bad.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up