Get Toned With Tennis

3 of 5 Getty Images

Serve strong

Get strong triceps and legs to be able to propel up and out into the court, throw the ball, extend your arm, and wield the racket.



The trick: Add triceps extensions and squats to your usual routine. Also, make sure your racket is the correct size. When gripping the handle, your fingers should point out in front of you. There should be a finger’s width between your thumb and the fingers wrapping around the other side.



Another key: an accurate toss. If you’re right-handed, picture a clock above you and hit the ball at one o’clock (lefties aim for eleven). And to gain speed, keep your arm loose instead of tensing up.