8 Classic Snacks Under 80 Calories
Home
Food
March 15, 2011
1 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Snack and stay skinny with these old-school sweets
50 Calories
9 Necco wafers
2 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Familiar favorite
57 Calories
Lemon Chalet Creme Girl Scout cookie
3 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Chilly classic
70 Calories
1/3 cup orange sherbet
4 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Gooey treat
60 Calories
Mallomar
5 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Old-school ice-cream
70 Calories
Creamsicle low-fat pop
6 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Root beer float
62 Calories
8 ounces
A&W Diet Root Beer
and 1/3 cup fat-free
vanilla ice cream
7 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Chewy and colorful
75 Calories
11 Haribo Gold-Bears gummi candy bears
8 of 8
Andrew McCaul
Pineapple upside-down bite
29 Calories
1
pineapple chunk
rolled in 1 teaspoon
brown sugar
and broiled, with 1
maraschino cherry
