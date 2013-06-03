The New Look of Natural

7 of 9 Corbis

Play up brows

Less is more when it comes to tweezing. "Brows look their best when you stick to your natural shape," says Malynda Vigliotti (a.k.a. Boom Boom) of the Boom Boom Brow Bar in New York City. So step away from the magnifying mirror. When you’re plucking in front of it, one stray can easily turn into 20.



"While you’re looking into a regular mirror, snag only the stragglers that lie clearly above or below the lines of the natural brow," Vigliotti notes. If you’ve already overtweezed, fill in sparse spots with an angled brush dipped in brow powder—unlike pencils, powder glides on easily, without a waxy finish. Stay as close to your natural hair color as possible—never go lighter.