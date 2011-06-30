Get Head-to-Toe Fresh With Avocado

Go ahead, indulge. Avocado is loaded with benefits. "Bite for bite, avocado is rich in mono- and polyunsaturated fats. Plus, it’s loaded with vitamins A and C, and important nutrients like potassium and iron," says Kate Geagan, RD, author of Go Green, Get Lean. What does that mean for your skin and hair? The essential fats add luster and shine to locks, and hydrate and nourish your skin. A delicious way to look gorgeous!
The fast-absorbing avocado oil in Tocca Crema da Mano in Florence ($8; tocca.com) leaves you with soft, smooth hands, while the subtle rose scent will have you reaching for this lotion after every wash. A skin win!
Moisture mash
Face feeling dry all over? Slather on Juara Avocado Banana Moisture Mask ($37; juaraskincare.com), then sit back and relax as the mix of avocado and banana work to hydrate. It’s like a smoothie for your skin—minus all the blender work.