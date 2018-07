7 of 15 Corbis

Keep their hands clean

By the time your child is old enough to start day care—and get exposed to a steady stream of germs—he is probably also old enough to wash his own hands.



Teach your children to wash their hands regularly, especially after coughing or sneezing and before eating. This habit can go a long way to stop the spread of disease and keep them healthy. A good trick to make sure they wash thoroughly is to tell them to sing "Happy Birthday" twice.



Hand sanitizers containing at least 60% alcohol can also be an easier way to get those little hands germ free!